The Battlefield 6 Open Beta is once again kicking ass on Steam

We've been keeping a very close eye on the performance of the Battlefield 6 Open Beta, for the simple reason that it has been significantly more popular than any of us could have imagined.

Looking at all-time concurrent player peaks on Steam, via SteamDB, the beta managed to climb as high as 18th in the all-time charts last weekend when it peaked at 521,079 players. Could this weekend, which offers the second and slightly larger open beta of the two, be the time for this record to be smashed again?

It certainly seems likely, and we say this because following the beta returning yesterday (on a Thursday of all days), it managed to hit a peak concurrent player figure on Steam of 408,754. To say that it could add another 100,000 to that total on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday seems incredibly likely.

As per what this could mean for the beta on the all-time Steam charts, it's pushing into big boy territory now, meaning it will need to surpass its peak by a further 100,000 to knock off Apex Legends in 16th with its 624,473 concurrent player peak. After that in 14th is Goose Goose Duck at 702,845, and then comes additional massive jumps as we near the top 10 where the aim will be around 900,000 concurrent players.

How far do you think this beta (again, not a full launch but just a beta) can go?