The Battlefield 6 beta almost hit 25,000 concurrent players before the beta started

The Battlefield 6 open beta is now available for pre-download on all platforms ahead of the very first test, which kicks off this weekend for the masses. But for those with Early Access, the fun begins today, August 7, in around 90 minutes to be exact, with the rest getting access to the beta from August 9-10. This Early Access beta has already surpassed 24,000 concurrent players.

According to SteamDB, it has reached a peak of 24,879 concurrent players, so there are undoubtedly high expectations for Battlefield Studios' sixth instalment.

Of course, it's not yet possible to play, and the number of concurrent players is due to many simply choosing to log in early and adjust settings and so on. It's also possible to chat with other players in the lobby already if you wish. Presumably, the number of players will increase somewhat when the beta actually starts.

