The Battle of Olympus is making a comeback

If you were around during the glorious 80s, there's a good chance you remember the phenomenal role-playing game The Battle of Olympus. It was developed by the Japanese studio Infinity and clearly drew inspiration from Zelda II: The Adventure of Link.

However, there was never a sequel, even though a version for the Game Boy was launched in 1993 (five years after its initial release). But... now this largely forgotten title is about to be given a new lease on life. The original creators are currently working on a remake of a somewhat different kind. In fact, it looks more like an NES game adapted for the Mega Drive or Super Nintendo, rather than something that pushes today's hardware to its limits.

On the game's Steam page, we can read the following description:

"Originally released in 1988, The Battle of Olympus is a side-scrolling action-adventure inspired by Greek mythology. Journey across a mythic version of ancient Greece, explore dangerous lands, fight monsters, discover divine items, and grow stronger as your path opens through the blessings of the gods.

This remake is being rebuilt by the original development duo behind the programming and graphics. We are personally recreating the code, redrawing the pixel art, and refining the game for modern PC players while preserving the spirit, atmosphere, and challenge of the original."

PC is the only confirmed platform, and it's set to be released as an Early Access title in January. Check out the first screenshots below.