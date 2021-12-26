The Batman serves as an origin story for Catwoman as well

HQ

It's almost three months until we get to see Matt Reeves' take on the Caped Crusader for ourselves, when The Batman lands in cinemas on March 4, 2022. Ahead of that date, we've seen various stories and clips to highlight this take on the hero and beyond, including that Colin Farrell will be returning to portray The Penguin in a spinoff TV series following the movie.

But that aside, while we already know that this film will be framed around Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight's second year of crime fighting, it has also recently been made clear that The Batman will act as a sort of origin story for Zöe Kravitz' version of Catwoman.

Speaking with Empire on the matter, Kravitz said, "This is an origin story for Selina. So, it's the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive. I think there's a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I'm sure will be the femme fatale."

Kravitz also talked to Empire a little about this take on Catwoman, and how it differs from previous versions.

"We watched cats and lions and how they fight, and talked about what is actually possible when you're my size, and Batman's so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It's being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement."

While The Batman isn't set to land in theatres for a few months, you can take a look at the trailer for the movie below.