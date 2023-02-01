The Batman sequel gets 2025 date

James Gunn and Peter Safran promised to reveal parts of the first phase of this new DC Extended Universe by February 1, and they've delivered on their word at the eleventh hours.

While Gunn presented some of the core projects in video form as seen at the bottom, others have been detailed in press releases sent to us. One of this is understandably, as it'll be its own separate part of the DCEU, Matt Reeves' The Batman sequel. We now know that what's simply called The Batman Part II is set to arrive on October 3, 2025. Reeves and crew don't want to reveal anything else about the movie, but it sure sounds like we're in for another ending that teases an iconic character. Why? Because it's confirmed that The Batman will be a trilogy.

Which other villains or parts of the Bat-family would you like to see in Robert Pattinson's Bat-verse?