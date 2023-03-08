The Batman sequel begins filming this November

The Batman was hailed as one of the best superhero movies in recent years when it dropped in 2022. Fans have been eagerly anticipating a sequel ever since, and while it'll still be some time before The Batman Part II releases in theatres, it seems work isn't stopping.

Filming is set to begin on the sequel in November, which means there's hopefully plenty of time to get it shot and ready before its October 2025 release date. We don't have many concrete details on the movie's plot as yet, but considering the teases of the Joker from the last movie, we imagine he will be involved.

Are you excited for the sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman?