Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Kerbal Space Program 2
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      The Batman Part II

      The Batman sequel begins filming this November

      Vengeance makes his return.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      The Batman was hailed as one of the best superhero movies in recent years when it dropped in 2022. Fans have been eagerly anticipating a sequel ever since, and while it'll still be some time before The Batman Part II releases in theatres, it seems work isn't stopping.

      Filming is set to begin on the sequel in November, which means there's hopefully plenty of time to get it shot and ready before its October 2025 release date. We don't have many concrete details on the movie's plot as yet, but considering the teases of the Joker from the last movie, we imagine he will be involved.

      Are you excited for the sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman?

      The Batman Part II

      Related texts



      Loading next content