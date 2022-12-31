The Batman script is now available online

The Batman, which premiered in March this year, was one of the most successful movies of the year, finishing sixth in the US and seventh overall in the world. It may have endured some criticism for being too long and not being faithful enough to its predecessor, but it still received good reviews overall, with Robert Pattinson in particular being praised for his portrayal of the masked avenger. But there were also many who felt that the dark atmosphere and bizarre story of The Riddler's macabre plan was just what the franchise needed. Now, you can read that story in its full script online.

Deadline has released Matt Reeves and Peter Craig's script for The Batman, as part of their "Read the Screenplay" series - and it's a lot shorter than you might have thought. 130 pages for a three hour reel may not seem like much, but then The Batman is also a movie that has a much greater focus on the visuals and action than dialogue.

Head over here to read the official script in PDF format.