The Batman - Part II's villain has "never really been done in a movie before"

HQ

The Batman - Part II might still be more than two years away, but now Matt Reeves has finished the script and is aiming on filming next year, it seems more details will soon begin to spill. The superhero sequel's villain has been determined, and even if we don't know who exactly it is, Reeves has given a fun tease.

Speaking with Josh Horowitz at the Emmys, Reeves said that the villain for The Batman - Part II has "never really been done in a movie before." This likely means we're not seeing The Joker, then, or Bane, or potentially even Mr. Freeze, as Arnie did technically cover that. If we look at Batman's rogues gallery, there are countless villains who've not yet had a film adaptation. Killer Croc springs to mind, as does Hush, or even something more recent like the Court of Owls.

Reeves also confirmed in the interview that The Batman - Part II is not in the DCU (boo) and that this film will focus more on Bruce Wayne, as the original movie gave a lot of its time to Batman. Whether we'll see more of Battinson is unknown, but while Reeves wants to continue the saga, he has no idea if The Batman Part III will happen.

The Batman: Part II premieres on the 1st of October 2027.