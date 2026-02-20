The Batman - Part II to begin filming in May

HQ

Tried to leave my office this morning but the door was blocked. Guess you could say there was something in the way hmm-mmm. Is that a slight shift in the air? The smell of vengeance like the scent of a new season making its presence known? Probably not quite yet, but it seems we're inching closer to The Batman - Part II to becoming a reality.

As per a new Variety report, The Batman's sequel is setting up production to begin at the end of May this year. With a release date of October 2027, this should give Matt Reeves plenty of time to shoot the film and add in post-production effects necessary for a film of this scale.

Elsewhere, we see that James Gunn and Peter Safran's next major DCU movie release in Superman: Man of Tomorrow, is set to film in just a few weeks. Considering it has a release date of July while The Batman - Part II drops in October 2027, we can see why they've got the schedule they do at Warner Bros.

It's possible that the Warner Bros. sale, to either Netflix or Paramount, could disrupt these filming times, but considering how close both movies are to shooting, it seems that they won't be delayed further.