The Batman - Part II: The script is finished, but the film is still a long way off

Matt Reeves has reportedly completed the script for The Batman - Part II, the sequel to the acclaimed and gritty 2022 superhero film starring Robert Pattinson. The movie was originally slated for release this fall, but due to last year's Hollywood strikes (among other factors), it has been postponed by a full year to October 2026.

In an interview with Collider, the director shares that he's currently deep into pre-production, and that the entire creative team - including Greig Fraser (cinematography) and James Chinlund (production design) - is back on board to once again craft a stylistically dark and intense version of Gotham City.

Reeves emphasizes the importance of giving the story and its characters time to develop naturally, which he says is why the script took longer to finish. There will be no connection to James Gunn's new DC Universe, however, as The Batman remains a standalone "Elseworlds" project. That means Reeves is free to continue exploring his own unique take on the Caped Crusader.

Are you looking forward to The Batman - Part II?