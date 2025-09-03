The Batman - Part II starts filming in April 2026

HQ

As it seems a lot of eyes have shifted over to DC projects as of late, The Batman - Part II remains one of the most-exciting superhero movies in the upcoming release calendar. It has been consistently delayed, but now we have a script, and even a filming date for the movie.

As Colin Farrell revealed in an interview with Deadline (the same piece where he commented on Matt Reeves' script and The Penguin Season 2), The Batman - Part II will be filming in April 2026. Farrell maintains his role is rather small in the movie, but he'll still be throwing on a lot of cosmetics to put himself in Penguin shape.

We imagine that The Batman - Part II will be returning to Liverpool for a good portion of its shooting, as it's where the first film was shot. Interestingly, it's also where the DCU project Clayface is being shot. Speculation has run rampant with the same locations being used for The Batman and a DCU Batman-adjacent project, but we'll have to wait and see if anything is to come of this or if it's just a cruel tease of what might have been. We'll likely have full confirmation next year, when we can see a bit more of what The Batman - Part II looks like.