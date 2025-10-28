The Batman - Part II picks up a few weeks after the events of The Penguin

HQ

While it has been years since we first saw Battinson drive around a rain-stained Gotham city humming Nirvana to himself, Matt Reeves' Batman universe has only experienced a few months. The Penguin picked up pretty sharply after the events of The Batman, and now it has been confirmed The Batman - Part II will follow on a few weeks from the events of Colin Farrell's spin-off series.

Speaking with Comicbook.com, Farrell said that even if the stories are closely connected, he doesn't see us getting more of The Penguin. "So I would say I would bet against [The Penguin Season 2], but not by much," he said.

"I know that the powers that be are thinking of storylines that could justify another eight hours because it all goes off Matt Reeves's world. It conveniently worked that the death at the end of The Batman and the devastation within Gotham opened up a power vacuum that then Oz could try and capitalize on. That was perfect for the parallel eight hours that we had. And then [The Batman Part II] will pick up, whatever, a few weeks after the show ended. But I kind of bet against, but not by a wide mark."

Fans would certainly be interested in more of The Penguin, but right now it seems Matt Reeves' priority is to get his Batman story wrapped so it can meet its 2027 release window. With a third film apparently on the cards, too, there's plenty of Bruce Wayne's story left to tell.