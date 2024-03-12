English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Batman Part II

The Batman Part II has been delayed to October 2026

We won't get to see Robert Pattinson return as the dark knight next year after all, as Superman wants 2025 for himself.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Warner Bros. was going to have a very promising 2025, as the company planned to release both James Gunn's Superman and Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II next year. That's unfortunately not the case anymore.

The company has sent out a press release announcing that The Batman Part II is being delayed from October 2025 to the 2nd of October 2026. That's right, we have to wait a year longer than expected. James Gunn does at least have some good news, as he reaffirms that Superman is still slated to premiere on the 11th of July 2025.

The Batman Part II

Related texts



Loading next content