The Batman: Part II begins filming early next year

As a result of the Hollywood strikes last year, several films and TV series suffered delays. One project affected was The Batman: Part II, which was pushed back from a planned autumn release in 2025 to October 2026.

Filming hasn't even started yet, but Andy Serkis - who plays Alfred Pennyworth - says in an interview with PopVerse that he expects it to start in early 2025:

"Basically, I know nothing about the movie other than that I've just found out that we're probably likely to be starting filming early next year."

Serkis says this means the movie will be ready by October 2026, as it takes about a year and a half from the start of shooting to the finished film. And he has a lot of confidence in writer and director Matt Reeves:

"Therefore, if you do the math, it'll be a year and a half after that. I know that Matt is working really hard on the script. Matt Reeves being Matt Reeves, the extraordinary filmmaker that he is, I can only assume that it's going to be another brilliant script, because I thought what he did with that first movie was pretty amazing. I loved working with Rob Pattinson, and I really look forward to playing Alfred once more."

The Batman premiered in 2022 and received generally good reviews and made a huge amount of money. Fans have been speculating about which supervillain(s) we'll meet next, but who are you most hoping for?