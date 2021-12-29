The Batman keeps looking better and better

HQ

As you might know, The Batman premieres in theatres in March, starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Crusader. It looked good from the very beginning, but the stunning trailer released in October pretty much shocked everyone by it's pure awesomeness.

But somehow, the Director Matt Reeves upcoming interpretation of Batman is actually looking even better in a brand new trailer released late yesterday called The Bat and The Cat. Here we get to see more action, take a look at the seemingly really good action and most importantly - get familiar with the new Catwoman.

If you're only going to see one video today - make sure it's this one.