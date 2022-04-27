The Batman is getting a Matt Reeves directed sequel

HQ

No matter how you put it, The Batman was a huge hit for DC and Warner, as both media and fans seemed to love the grittier take on the classic caped crusader. While there probably wasn't a single one of you out there who didn't think it would get a sequel eventually, it's still nice to get a confirmation - and guess what we just got?

As revealed by CinemaCon on Twitter, the Warner Bros. Pictures chairman Toby Emmerich has now confirmed that Matt Reeves will make a new instalment of The Batman franchise. While this is all we currently know about this, we look forward to see if Barry Keoghan's Joker will still be an Arkham Asylum nutcase, or if he will be the main villain next time.