The Batman has been rated

Ahead of its release in a couple of months, The Batman has officially been rated by the Classification and Rating Administration. While previous trailers and images have seemed to suggest that we'll be getting a grittier and darker version of the Caped Crusader, that might not exactly be the case judging by this rating.

What we mean by that is that The Batman has been given a PG-13 rating, meaning some content may be inappropriate for children under the age of 13. The rating does give an idea of what that might include, stating "strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material", but this does seem to throw the potential of this movie being a more mature take on the iconic DC character (alike Joaquin Phoenix's Joker) out of the window.

We'll have to check out the movie for ourselves when it opens in theatres on March 4, 2022 to see how it truly stacks up (let's not forget that The Dark Knight was also rated the same). If you haven't already, you can check out the latest trailer for The Batman below.