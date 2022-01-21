The Batman has an almost three hour runtime

HQ

Even though we were surprised to see The Batman get a PG-13 rating, as it looked to have quite a mature theme from what trailers have shown, this movie, directed by Matt Reeves is still one of the most highly anticipated flicks of the year. As we get ever closer to its release date of March 4, 2022, a little more information has trickled out about the film revealing that it will have an almost three hour runtime, as per its IMDB listing.

At 2 hours and 55 minutes, this will make The Batman the longest-running solo Batman film ever, beating out The Dark Knight Rises and its 2 hours and 44 minute length. It won't be the longest-running superhero movie however, as Avengers: Endgame still holds that title, thanks to its 3 hours and 1 minute duration.

In other The Batman news, you can have a listen to a part of its soundtrack here, ahead of the movie hitting cinemas in March. Oh, and also catch the latest trailer below if you haven't already.