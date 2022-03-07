The Batman had the second-largest opening since the pandemic started

HQ

Governments all over the world tried to slow down the Covid-19 pandemic from spreading by prohibiting public events with a lot of people. This hit cinemas really hard, as it does involve a lot of people meeting in the same room.

This led to poor number for movies and lots of digital premieres, but during the last six months, this has started to bounce back. And last week marked the launch of The Batman, where we got to meet Matt Reeves interpretation of the Caped Crusader, played by Robert Pattinson. Clearly, this was something people really wanted to see, as it became the second-biggest premiere since the pandemic started back in 2020.

The Batman reached ticket sales of $128.5 million during the weekend, and only the grand finale with the three web-slinging Spider-Man meeting in Spider-Man: No Way Home has performed better. It is in fact the biggest DC premiere since Suicide Squad launched back in 2016.

We assume this number will increase a lot during the upcoming weeks, considering that the movie rocks and has received great reviews. In fact, it is the second-highest rated major Batman movie (not counting animated ones) of all time on Rotten Tomatoes, only beaten by The Dark Knight from 2008 - and the audience score is actually even higher.

Thanks CNBC