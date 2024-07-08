The Batman Arkham Asylum spin-off series no longer moving forward

HQ

The planned Arkham Asylum series will no longer be moving forward at Max. The series was first revealed in 2020, but Antonio Campos' vision of the famous asylum will not see the light of day.

Variety broke this news, and also states that some version of Arkham Asylum could see a series adaptation in the future. It would have been another insight into Matt Reeves' Batman universe, following 2022's The Batman and the upcoming Penguin series.

The show started its lifecycle as a Gotham PD series, which then evolved to be more about Arkham Asylum. However, neither vision will be coming to light now, at least not in their current states.