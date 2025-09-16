The Batman actor to those criticising James Gunn's Superman: "F*ck you!"

HQ

James Gunn's Superman was one of the biggest movies of the summer, and many DC fans felt that the childishly cheerful, colourful tone was more in line with the comic book character than Zack Snyder's dark, sullen interpretation.

However, there are plenty of critics who don't like the new version of Superman, who disliked his blue puffy suit, and the tone of the film, which doesn't really fly with Con O'Neill, who played Mackenzie Bock in The Batman and the TV series The Penguin.

In a chat with fans during Oz Comic Con Brisbane as per Feature First, Con had this to say about those who think Superman shouldn't be happy, kind, and friendly like he is in the Gunn film:

"There are people who think Superman shouldn't be kind like that. F*ck those people."