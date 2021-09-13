The base Nintendo Switch model has seen a slight price reduction in Europe

HQ

With the OLED model of the Switch launching next month, Nintendo has dropped the price of the console's base model in Europe. Previously, this version retailed for £279.99, but it has now been dropped to a slightly more attractive £259.99. Just for comparison, the Switch Lite currently costs £199.99 and the upcoming OLED model will retail for £309.99.

The OLED model, if you're unaware, is set to hit retail stores on October 8 and it includes many other revisions along with its shiny new display. The device features 64GB of internal storage, a wider rear stand, and a wired LAN port. If you'd like to find out more about the console then you can read our initial preview impressions here.

Thanks, IGN.