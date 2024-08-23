"The bar just couldn't be higher" for The Batman: Part II

HQ

The Batman: Part II was one of many films affected by the Hollywood strikes last year and was pushed back a full year. It won't premiere until the fall of 2026, just over two years away.

But apparently the script is getting finished, and the crew is ready to start shooting next year, and co-writer Mattson Tomlin seems to have a lot of faith in the movie. In a Screenrant interview he explains:

"It's shooting next year. We're gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn't be higher. It's the sequel to the first one. But also, Matt [Reeves] is like no other.

In the five years now that I've been working with him as closely as I have, I've tried to absorb as much as humanly possible from him, and I'm so grateful for the time that I get to spend with him, because he is a true artist who is operating in a world where sometimes art doesn't get to flourish, and he's trying to make something that really matters."

And he doesn't stop there with the praise, but rounds off in a way that is almost reminiscent of President Donald Trump's peculiar way of expressing himself:

"So to be able to just be on the ride and be part of that process, it's pretty unbelievable, pretty tremendous. I'm psyched for the movie."

Do you think Tomlin can back this up and that The Batman: Part II will be something truly spectacular?