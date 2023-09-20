Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes shows off the first hunger games in new trailer

See how it all began, and there's even some snakes included.

The second trailer has just released for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. We got a look at the early days of the hunger games as a concept, and get some more focus on our protagonist, Cornelius Snow.

Of course, by the time the main books roll around, Snow is President and a pretty sinister guy, but he wasn't always that way. In fact, it seems he had hope in humanity before the first hunger games, which is shown in the trailer, particularly in his interactions with Lucy Gray Baird, played by Rachel Zegler.

This is Snow's story, but it also follows Baird as she seeks to survive in the first hunger games, which pits a group of randomly picked youths against the environment and against one another. Also, random events occur to keep things interesting, such as a mass of snakes as we see in the trailer below.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes releases on the 17th of November.

