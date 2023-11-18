The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes earns $19.1 million in its opening day at the US box office

HQ

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is looking to top the US box office this weekend, despite its initial figures falling behind expectations.

The Hunger Games prequel made $19.1 million in its opening day and is expected to close the weekend with $45 million grossed in its home territory. This falls slightly short of the $50 million that the film was projected to earn over the three-day period.

Another newcomer this week was Trolls Band Together which made $9.3 million on Friday. The film is expected to place in second with a gross of $30 million, which is a noticeable drop from the original Trolls film which launched in 2016 and opened to $46 million.

Speaking of drops, The Marvels took a hit of 87% this week when compared to its opening day. The film made $2.8 million on Friday and it will be lucky to pull in $10 million over the course of its second weekend at the US box office.

Thanks, Variety.