Baldur's Gate III

The Baldur's Gate III cast will be playing their own characters in a D&D stream

This Friday at 7pm BST, they're not only voicing their characters, but taking their roleplaying to the next level.

Larian has just revealed that the cast of Baldur's Gate III will be playing a D&D session this Friday, the 22nd of September, at 7pm BST/8pm CEST. All of the 6 'main' companions will be taking part, with Mark Hulme of High Rollers acting as the Dungeon Master.

This might not be a live session, considering the post Larian shared shows our heroes introducing themselves and sitting down at the table, ready to play, but there will be a VOD for those who miss out on the stream.

As well as playing as their characters on the tabletop, some of the cast have been running through Baldur's Gate III on their own streams. Considering the popularity of the game, we can imagine there will be a lot of people tuning into this D&D stream, and fans will likely want a full campaign by the end.

Baldur's Gate III

