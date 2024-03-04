The BAFTA Games nominations live stream takes place this Thursday

HQ

The BAFTA Games nominations are set to be revealed this week. On Thursday, the 7th of March, at 14:00 GMT/15:00 CET, we'll see what games are going to be making the short list this year, as one of the last major celebrations of 2023's stellar releases.

Games industry veteran Lucy James will be leading the talent line-up discussing the nominees during the stream, and will be joined by Isla Hinck, Blessing Adeoye Jr. Leah Alexandra and Aoife Wilson.

Luke Hebblethwaite, Head of Games at BAFTA, said the following in a statement: "We're hugely excited to be revealing the nominees for this year's BAFTA Games Awards and couldn't be happier than to have five such energetic and knowledgeable voices to lead us through the big moment. I'm looking forward to their lively and insightful reactions and a great conversation as we celebrate the amazing talent, creativity and hard work behind the best games of the year."

We're expecting to see Baldur's Gate III, Alan Wake 2, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and more leading the nominations. Let us know which game you think will win big.

You can tune in live on Thursday on Twitch, YouTube, and more.