The Bad Robots give a new look at emergent combat sandbox 4:Loop

HQ

Coming from Valve and Turtle Rock, it was easy for Mike Booth to make 4:Loop stand out among the team shooter and live service avalanche towards the end of last year, when it was introduced at The Game Awards.

Now the game director at Bad Robots hosted the third section of today's State of Play showcase to share more details on the game and the status of the project.

By showing direct gameplay clips, Booth promised that "not two runs are the same" in this emergent 4-player combat sandbox. Cooperation and improvisation by both individual players and the squad as a team will be crucial to complete the objectives. In the footage shown we could see players collecting resources, getting upgrades at the base, dealing with alien tech, and even using portals to traverse the maps.

4:Loop is currently in pre-beta stage and will soon invite players to join the upcoming playtests on PS5 and PC.