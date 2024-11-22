The Bad Guys face competition in The Bad Girls this summer

DreamWorks' recent renaissance perhaps reached its pinnacle when the acclaimed Puss in Boots: The Last Wish arrived, a film that used fresh animation techniques and an emotional narrative to blow many away. Before that movie debuted however, there was also another well-received DreamWorks animation, with this being the star-studded family film The Bad Guys, a movie that did well enough during its theatrical run that DreamWorks fairly quickly decided to greenlight a sequel. That follow-up is now here and we have a first trailer for it.

The Bad Guys 2 will be debuting in cinemas during the summer. It'll see the mega cast returning with Sam Rockwell once again appearing as Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron as Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson as Mr. Shark, Anthony Ramos as Mr. Piranha, Awkwafina as Ms. Tarantula, Zazie Beetz as Diana Foxington, Richard Ayoade as Professor Marmalade, and Alex Borstein as Misty Luggins.

As per what this sequel will offer, we're told: "In the new chapter from DreamWorks Animation's acclaimed 2022 action-comedy hit about a crackerjack criminal crew of animal outlaws, The Bad Guys are struggling to find trust and acceptance in their newly minted lives as Good Guys, when they are pulled out of retirement and forced to do "one last job" by an all-female squad of criminals."

Check out the trailer for the film below to see if this is one to watch out for in the summer.