The Bad Guys 2 is coming to cinemas next August

It seems like the animated film The Bad Guys was a big enough success for Universal, as it has now been reported that a sequel has been greenlit and will be arriving in cinemas as soon as next August.

The film, currently regarded as The Bad Guys 2 (although it will no doubt get a catchier name as it nears debut), is said by The Hollywood Reporter to make its arrival on August 1, 2025 and will be created by DreamWorks Animation once again.

Also, it's mentioned that the original cast of the movie are all set to reprise their roles, meaning we can look forward to more of Sam Rockwell's Mr. Wolf, Marc Maron's Mr. Snake, Craig Robinson's Mr. Shark, Anthony Ramos' Mr. Piranha, Awkwafina's Ms. Tarantula, and even Zazie Beetz as Diana Foxington, Richard Ayoade as Professor Marmalade, Alex Borstein as police chief Misty Luggins, and Lilly Singh as Fluffit.

THR's report does also give us a teaser of what this film will be about, noting that "The Bad Guys are struggling to find trust and acceptance in their newly minted lives as Good Guys, when they are pulled out of retirement and forced to do 'one last job' by an all-female squad of criminals."

In terms of who will be making up this new cast of all-female criminals, there is no word yet as to new casting choices.