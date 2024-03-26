The Bad Boys are back in Ride or Die trailer

If you enjoyed Bad Boys For Life and have been eagerly awaiting more adventures with Will Smith's Mike Lowry and Martin Lawrence's Marcus Burnett, we have some good news for you. The first trailer for the fourth film in the Bad Boys series has made its arrival, and in it we get to see the detective duo tasked with saving the day and clearing the name of their recently deceased police chief.

Known as Bad Boys: Ride of Die, this movie is being directed by the same duo that helmed For Life, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah behind the camera, while Smith and Lawrence are being supported in front of the camera by Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, Eric Dane, and more.

The movie is set to make its debut in cinemas on June 7, 2024, and with that being the case, you can see the trailer below.