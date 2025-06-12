The Backrooms movie officially confirmed at A24

A movie adaptation of The Backrooms universe is officially in the works. A24 has signed on to create the film, which comes from Kane Parsons, the original creator of the YouTube horror universe which began in 2022.

Parsons, aged just 19, will be the youngest director A24 has ever worked with. As per Variety, the leads for the movie have already been figured out, with Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor and Renate Reinsve heading up the cast.

Plot details remain under wraps, but the horror movie will be involving the titular Backrooms, an alternate dimension in which victims find themselves hunted by all sorts of supernatural creatures, while stuck under the flickering lights and yellow walls of a forgotten 90s-style office.