The Back 4 Blood developers explains why they went with Xbox Game Pass

Many pre-ordering customers are currently playing the Back 4 Blood beta, which is open for everyone starting August 12. The game itself launches for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X on October 12.

Interestingly enough, it will be available with Xbox Game Pass starting day 1, and in an interview with Executive Producer Matt O'Driscoll, he explains why Turtle Rock Studios decided to opt in with Microsoft's subscription service. It turns out the opportunity to get a healthy player pool already from day one was a major point:

"Yeah... day one, launching on Game Pass. That's going to be kind of crazy, right? We need a player pool, so that we've got matches going all the time. I think we've got that player pool from day one. I forget what the numbers are for Game Pass, but I think it's 20 million-plus users, right? They will have access to our game from day one, which is kind of mind blowing. I've never launched a game that's had that kind of accessibility from day one."

Are you playing the Back 4 Blood beta and what do you think of it?

Thanks GamesRadar