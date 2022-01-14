The award to the first YouTube video to hit 10 billion views goes to... Baby Shark

HQ

Even though it was originally released back in 2016, Pinkfong's children's song Baby Shark remains a true titan of YouTube even almost six years later. The music video has now achieved a feat that will seemingly take another real titan to pass, as it has become the first video on the platform to pass the 10 billion views mark. As a point of comparison, the next most watched video is Luis Fonsi's Despacito, which is currently at 7.7 billion views.

While the success is impressive, it's hard to suggest that the video has reached its peak as Nickelodeon has not only renewed its Baby Shark series, but the kids broadcast company has also stated that it will be producing a movie on the IP. Due to the brand's success, PUBG Mobile even got a Baby Shark crossover late last year.

If you somehow haven't checked out Baby Shark just yet, be sure to catch the video here.