The average Steam Next Fest game in 2020 saw a spike of 421% in wishlist additions

With registrations for the October edition of Steam Next Fest due to close on August 15, Steamworks has provided some pretty interesting statistics about last year's event.

Within a recent blog post, the company noted that games featured in Next Fest 2020 saw a spike of 421% in wishlist additions compared to two weeks before the event. This, of course, translated into more sales for developers with the average game seeing an increase of 292% in "converting wishlists." Another statistic that caught our eye was that interest in featured games remained strong following the event with titles seeing a 15% increase in wishlist additions three weeks after the event had concluded.

You can take a look at our favourite picks from the most recent Next Fest here.