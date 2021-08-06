English
The average Steam Next Fest game in 2020 saw a spike of 421% in wishlist additions

Registrations for the October edition of Next Fest are due to close on August 15.

With registrations for the October edition of Steam Next Fest due to close on August 15, Steamworks has provided some pretty interesting statistics about last year's event.

Within a recent blog post, the company noted that games featured in Next Fest 2020 saw a spike of 421% in wishlist additions compared to two weeks before the event. This, of course, translated into more sales for developers with the average game seeing an increase of 292% in "converting wishlists." Another statistic that caught our eye was that interest in featured games remained strong following the event with titles seeing a 15% increase in wishlist additions three weeks after the event had concluded.

