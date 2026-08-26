The Avengers: Doomsday trailer has been recreated entirely in Lego

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Marvel Studios continues to ramp up the marketing ahead of Avengers: Doomsday. The film's first trailer has now received a decidedly plastic makeover, with the entire thing recreated in Lego, scene by scene.

The result is more than just a fun gimmick, as it also makes the film's rather muted visual style especially noticeable. The original relies heavily on brown, yellow, and grey tones alongside dim lighting, while several scenes in the Lego version had to be brightened considerably for the minifigures to be clearly visible. This includes sequences featuring Sue Storm, Wakanda, and the enormous wall of water glimpsed in the trailer.

Check out the video below.