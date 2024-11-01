The Avengers assemble to defeat Donald Trump

HQ

Marvel's MCU ventures in recent years have been a far cry from the glory days, when the Avengers in particular attracted huge audiences. And perhaps that's why Scarlet Johansson decided it was time to get the gang back together - but this time not to fight a purple-faced opponent, but a more orange one.

A large part of the Avengers gang gathered to try to get people to vote for presidential candidate Kamala Harris instead of former President Donald Trump. The Marvel actors who gathered were, in addition to Scarlet: Chris Evans (Captain America), Danai Gurira (Okoye from Black Panther), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Paul Bettany (WandaVision) and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man).

If you want to check out the video of the group getting together, Ruffalo posted it on Instagram and you can find it below. As you can imagine, there are a few Avengers references to enjoy.