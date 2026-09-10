The Australian Open confirms they will not remove the five-set matches despite earlier comments

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Currently, the US Open is taking place, one of the four Grand Slam in tennis, the only tournaments to have five-set matches, only in men's matches. In the same week, Tennis Australia boss Andrew Abdo made some comments that worried tennis fans: he suggested that the tournament may be considering removing five-set matches in the future.

Abdo talked about the commercial and entertainment value of the sport, and said that "maybe in the future slams at the different rounds or at different lengths of duration" and that "maybe we're not playing best of five all the way through, maybe the point scoring system changes", joining a trend in other sport competitions about matches being shorter to retain the interest of young people.

To stop the controversy, the official Australian Open social media account posted a short statement on Thursday: "While innovation is part of the AO's DNA, five-set tennis is here to stay. We'll reveal more on what's coming to AO 2027 soon."