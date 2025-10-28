The Audio-Technica ATH-ADX7000 are the Japanese brand's most luxurious headphones to date

HQ

Headphones engineering always kept evolving, but it did even more so in the past decade with the raise of new wireless and noise cancelling technologies. Veteran Japanese manufacturer Audio-Technica, however, just introduced its two latest models in both extremes of the music lovers range just relaying on what they do best: pure traditional design.

Both wired, both focusing on the sound they produce, just with different purposes and built quality.

For audiophiles, the stellar ATH-ADX5000 might not be enough anymore. Audio-Technica now introduces the ATH-ADX7000, their top-of-the-line headphones. With a True Open-Air design to control air flow intending to reduce resonance, pressure, and fatigue, and sporting the HXDT (High-Concentricity X Dynamic Transducer) technology along with high-precision drivers, the new flagship aim to produce the most natural sound ever.

Audio-Technica's ATH-ADX7000 may cost you some savings, but you'll need to save some more if you want to store them in this beautiful luxury case.

For personal audio, studio monitoring, and DJ use, the brand also celebrates the decade-old ATH-M50x with the release of the ENSO Limited Edition. Only 5,000 units will be sold of the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xENSO, which come with an exclusive black coating and sumi ink patterns to further distinguish the already known and loved original model, which came with 45 mm drivers and 90º foldable phones.

For DJ and other hardcore uses, the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xENSO are quite flexible.

Now, sound purpose, colouring, and quality aside, comes the big difference, as the Audio-Technica ATH-ADX7000 just released at a RRP of €3,499, while the Audio-Technica ATH-M50xENSO Limited Edition will sell very soon at a RRP of €199.

Have you tried out the Audio-Technica headphones yet? From which product range and budget spectrum?