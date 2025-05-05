The audio guide at the Louvre Museum in Paris will no longer be compatible with Nintendo 3DS

HQ

Nintendo DS and its successor/upgrade Nintendo 3DS were revolutionary consoles that expanded the scope and possibilities of game console use into previously unexplored areas, such as cognitive therapies with Brain Training, or even cultural services. You may not know this, but you can request an updated audio guide of the Louvre Museum in Paris (one of the largest and most impressive museums in the world) to follow it through a New Nintendo 3DS.

For 6 euros, the museum gave you one of its Nintendo 3DS consoles specially prepared to offer more than 30 hours of audio commentary in nine languages, as well as a map of the museum with geolocation, to avoid getting lost. The Parisian museum's website indicates that the audio guide on Nintendo 3DS will cease to be operational in September 2025, after offering this service for almost 13 years, since November 2013.

A pity, but perhaps it is more a question of adapting to new times, as the same statement indicates that they will be replaced by a new system. Perhaps Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 will now be the new tools for strolling around and admiring the wonders of the Louvre?