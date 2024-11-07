The ATP Finals groups have been decided: Sinner, Zverev and Alcaraz are the favourites

HQ

Tennis season is about to finish, and only one major tournament remains to be played: ATP Finals 2024. Starting this Sunday, November 10 and finishing a week later, November 17, in Turin, Italy, the eight best tennis players of the season will face off.

That, sadly, won't include Novak Djokovic, who misses the tournament due to an injury after barely qualifying. The groups have already been decided, with two clear frontrunners that (perhaps fortunately) will not meet in the group phase.

Jannik Sinner, in better shape after avoiding Paris Masters will face against Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and Álex de Miñaur. In the second group, Carlos Alcaraz will play against Alexander Zverev, who recently snatched number 2 position from Alcaraz in the ATP rankings. Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev complete the group.

In the, presumably more likely case that Sinner finishes first in his group, he would avoid whoever finishes first from the second group, with Alcaraz and Zverev as frontrunners.