The Atari 7800 makes its grand return with a refreshed model

HQ

Atari might not be in the console-making business anymore, but there are plenty of people who still fondly remember the games they played on Atari machines. In a celebration of the classic Atari 7800, PLAION has teamed up with Atari for the 7800+.

Featuring the same sleek design you'll remember, and some modern touches to make games easier to play, the Atari 7800+ allows you to access a vast library of classic titles. It plays both Atari 2600 and 7800 cartridges, includes the CX78+ gamepad, can connect to any screen via HDMI, and comes with a game included.

Bentley Bear's Crystal Quest is the latest Bentley Bear 7800 adventure, and even if that's not your jam, a whole host of games can be played on the machine. It retails for £99.99 or €119.99, and six more games are set to be released today as well. Check it out in the launch trailer below:

HQ

This is an ad: