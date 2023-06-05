The Asylum's Little Mermaid knockoff is now available to stream

HQ

Halle Bailey is not the only damsel in the pond, plagiarism factory The Asylum has prepared its very own Little Mermaid, which has now been launched on streaming platforms and a handful of cinemas (yes, really). The animated adventure draws inspiration from the Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale and has been produced on a shoestring budget - just like all their other films.

Other "brilliant" titles The Asylum has served up in the past year include: Top Gunner: Danger Zone, Battle for Pandora, Jurassic Domination and Thor: God of Thunder - a collection of real gems. However, it must be said that Asylum's strategy works, regardless of what you think of them or their productions. The synopsis for their The Little Mermaid can be read below and the trailer can be found here.

In this "half-fish" out-of-water animated adventure, a mermaid princess makes a bargain with a sea witch to become human. On land, the princess discovers just how much she loves the surface world and must decide how much she is willing to sacrifice to stay there.

What do you think of The Asylum's movies, and do you have a favourite?