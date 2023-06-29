The Asylum is (of course) releasing its own version of Transfomers: Rise of the Beasts, and here's the trailer

HQ

It's time for all of us b-movie lovers to collectively erupt in celebration, as The Asylum has unveiled the trailer for their upcoming mockbuster Transmorphers Mech Beasts. The studio, as many know, is notorious for producing these kinds of cheap knock-offs, filled with questionable special effects and laughably bad acting - but which nevertheless have their dedicated fan base. This latest installment uses Transformers: Rise of the Beasts as a model and will be released at the end of this month for those of you who are curious. The trailer is available to watch

here.

What do you think about The Asylum and its mockbusters?