Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Asylum is (of course) releasing its own version of Transfomers: Rise of the Beasts, and here's the trailer

The B-movie studio doesn't waste any time in creating its latest knock-off.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's time for all of us b-movie lovers to collectively erupt in celebration, as The Asylum has unveiled the trailer for their upcoming mockbuster Transmorphers Mech Beasts. The studio, as many know, is notorious for producing these kinds of cheap knock-offs, filled with questionable special effects and laughably bad acting - but which nevertheless have their dedicated fan base. This latest installment uses Transformers: Rise of the Beasts as a model and will be released at the end of this month for those of you who are curious. The trailer is available to watch
here.

What do you think about The Asylum and its mockbusters?

The Asylum is (of course) releasing its own version of Transfomers: Rise of the Beasts, and here's the trailer


Loading next content