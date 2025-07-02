The Asylum delivers a dino rip-off with Jurassic Reborn

HQ

The kings of B-movies, The Asylum, are—once again—ready to strike whenever a major Hollywood blockbuster rolls into town. Riding the prehistoric coattails of Jurassic World: Rebirth, the team is now back with Jurassic Reborn—a gloriously cheesy knockoff filled with bargain-bin CGI, yard-sale props, and actors seemingly recruited from a dark alley somewhere off Sunset Blvd.

As usual, the timing is chef's kiss perfect. The Asylum aims to cash in on the dino-hype by sneak-dropping their movie in the shadow of Universal's dinosaur spectacle—a classic move from the studio that churns out around 25 low-budget flicks a year. Jurassic Reborn isn't going to win any Oscars, but it thrives on self-awareness, hoping to lure in lovers of camp and nerdy subcultures who know exactly what kind of ride they're signing up for.

Check out the gloriously terrible trailer below.

Are you a regular Asylum watcher—and will you be checking out Jurassic Reborn?