The ASUS Zenfone 10 looks to pack big power in a small chassis

Recently, we published a review of the ASUS Zenfone 10, wherein we mentioned that the latest smartphone effort from ASUS is a damn good option for its price range. While you can read that full review here for a deeper analysis into the device, you may also be looking for a more visual overview of the Zenfone 10, and if so, our latest Quick Look is definitely not one to miss.

In the video, our very own Magnus runs through an array of opinions and facts about the Zenfone 10 and explains just what makes this device such a special product. Between overviewing the size, technology under the hood, the performance, and more, be sure to catch the full Quick Look below if you've been on the fence about grabbing a Zenfone 10.