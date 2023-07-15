Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The ASUS Zenfone 10 looks to pack big power in a small chassis

We've got our hands on the new smartphone in the latest episode of Quick Look.

HQ

Recently, we published a review of the ASUS Zenfone 10, wherein we mentioned that the latest smartphone effort from ASUS is a damn good option for its price range. While you can read that full review here for a deeper analysis into the device, you may also be looking for a more visual overview of the Zenfone 10, and if so, our latest Quick Look is definitely not one to miss.

In the video, our very own Magnus runs through an array of opinions and facts about the Zenfone 10 and explains just what makes this device such a special product. Between overviewing the size, technology under the hood, the performance, and more, be sure to catch the full Quick Look below if you've been on the fence about grabbing a Zenfone 10.

HQ


