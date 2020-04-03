The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 specs revealed

Besides making headlines due to the H series laptops boasting RTX Super graphic cards, a few more interesting news also saw the light of day.

While Asus has made dual-screen laptops before, this is specifically for gaming. The main display can be grabbed with a 100% sRGB 4K 60Hz or 1080p 300Hz.

A second display is placed over the keyboard, giving you a 14,1" 60Hz touchscreen, 3840x1100 pixels, and the ability to pop up at an angle, making it much more useful than most other dual screens we have toyed with at Gamereactor, and at the same time, it allows for extra air intake.

This small but significant change indicates that Asus has given some thought to actual practical use cases, and claims Adobe will be creating tools made just for this, as to benefit content creators as well. For gamers, Fortnite, LoL, CS:GO and Dying Light 2 will support this specific extra screen as well, very interesting.

The battery is 90 Wh, charging via USB-C, that also doubles as the Thunderbolt 3 connection of the device. It comes in different SKU's, maxing out at i9-10980HK with RTX 2080 Super, 16 GB of Ram and 1TB NVMe storage at $3.499, and a content creator specific model with i7-10875H, 32 GB of Ram, 2TB of RAID Storage and RTX 2070 Super is priced at $2.999.

The older models of the Zephyrus series will also more or less get upgraded versions, and so will the ROG Strix Scar series.