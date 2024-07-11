The ASUS ROG NUC 970 is a lightweight powerhouse of a desktop

HQ

If you're not a fan of gaming laptops, but don't really want a bulky desktop taking up loads of space on your desk either, you might want to instead opt for something in between. Something like the ASUS ROG NUC 970.

This little beast is a fraction of the size of a console, and can be positioned upright or horizontally. It packs an RTX 4070Ti and will run you a hefty price of around 2600 Euros. But, if you're willing to shell out, it's got some impressive specs.

In our latest Quick Look, we go over the ASUS ROG NUC 970, and give you some insight on if this powerful, smaller form-factor PC might be for you.