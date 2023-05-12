The ASUS ROG Ally is changing the handheld PC game

The ASUS ROG Ally might not launch properly until next month, but we've been playing with it for a little while now, and see that it is taking some big steps forward for the handheld PC gaming space.
First off, with Windows 11 integrated into the device, the Ally can launch pretty much any game on your Xbox, Epic Games, or Steam library. This is already a major difference from the Steam Deck, which runs on a modified version of Linux, meaning not everything is Steam Deck verified.
Not only does the UI look impressive, but the ASUS ROG Ally makes sure it runs as good as it appears to. If you're looking to get a handheld gaming device but still aren't sure what to go for, check out our Quick Look below and see if the ASUS ROG Ally is right for you.