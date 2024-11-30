English
The ASUS Pro Art P16 has a lot on offer for Windows content creators

If you've got 2800 Euros to spend, that is.

If you're a content creator who doesn't want to step into the world of Apple products, and are looking for horsepower combined with portability of a laptop, you might want to check out ASUS' Pro Art series.

The P16 takes a step up in both its power and its portability, and it packs in some impressive specs with a lightweight, thin model that should be able to fit in your backpack no matter how stuffed it is.

The P16 is not a flawless product, not by any means, and in the Quick Look below, we go over why you might want to pick it up, but also why some content creators might want to give it a miss. Check out our full thoughts below:

